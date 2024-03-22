After a weak first half, Colombia began to gain confidence and the entry of James Rodríguez gave them the football to achieve one of the victories that marks another milestone in the Lorenzo era, the 0-1 against Spain in London. This was, one by one, the performance of the National Team.

Camilo Vargas: He had a couple of key saves, both at 0-0 and after Daniel Muñoz's goal. Seven points.

Daniel Muñoz: the best in Colombia. With some doubts in defense at the beginning, he let himself go, gained confidence and scored a great goal. Eight points.

Carlos Cuesta: He looked safe and did not pass more than three jobs. Six points.

Jhon Lucumi: It is clear that he has gained a lot in experience and security. Seven points.

Johan Mojica: He had a bad first half, with many problems. He settled on the second. Five points.

Kevin Castaño: It didn't go well. Sacrificed to try to give more football to Colombia. Five points.

Jefferson Lerma: silent, but effective. Increasingly consolidated in the National Team. Seven points.

John Arias: In the first half he did not have much participation. It grew and ended very well. Seven points.

Jorge Carrascal: He missed the opportunity to show himself as the axis of the National Team. Four points.

Luis Diaz: from less to more, much more. Somewhat anxious in the first half, he broke free in the second and created the goal. Seven points.

Mateo Cassierra: He didn't get the ball much in the first half. Then, quite participatory. Six points.

Colombia's changes: James, the best

James Rodriguez: replaced Carrascal (1 ST). He gained experience and category. He participated in the goal play and gave football to the team. Eight points.

Richard Rios: He entered for Castaño (1 ST). Something cumbersome, but fast and safe to help control in the middle. Six points.

Rafael Santos Borré: entered through Cassierra (31 ST). In 15 minutes he had more participation than the Zenit player. Unrated.

