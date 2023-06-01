The coach’s analysis between the present and the future: “I’m tired of doing everything myself, always putting my face into it”

José Mourinho lost the first final of his career. In the most bitter way, on penalties. The Special One in the moment of sadness takes his players one by one and caresses them, hugs them, consoles them, takes Bove by the hand, like a father with his little son. Then he brings them together and talks to them. “We’re here, we’re united” he tells him. He looks into their eyes, a few smiles escape. Everyone listens to him, almost religiously, in silence. They are all there, in an unfortunately non-magical circle. It’s not moments, it’s a lifetime, for everyone, even for him. One, two, three minutes. “You played a great game, he saw you all over Europe” he tells him.

And then off to applaud the Giallorossi fans. Which he always mentioned, at every moment of the season, calling them together when he served, thanking them, saying several times that if he won, it was for them that he did it. He puffs out his cheeks to hold back the tears but his eyes are watery. Special yes, but in the flesh. I wonder if it was goodbye. I wonder if he told the team in that circle. The Sevilla fans also applaud him, in open scene. Then he goes to Mendilibar, the author of the masterpiece, the man who changed his history and that of Sevilla. Then he goes towards the stage for the awards ceremony and speaks to Sky’s microphones: “I said we would go out with the cup or die. We went out dead from physical and mental fatigue and because we think the result is unfair. There were so many dubious episodes , so many things to review. But that’s what I told the team; we are proud of what we have done. You can lose the game but not your dignity, professionalism. I won 5 European finals, I lost this one and yet I never came back home prouder than this time. We gave everything in the season”. See also Mourinho: "The attitude won, but the Cremona knockout still doesn't go down well"

dispute with the referee — “Dybala’s tears? We are all attached to the shirt, to our nature, we take things seriously, humbly, we work hard and give everything we have, everyone reacts differently. Some cry, others don’t. But the the truth is that we are all very sad. We go home dead for an injustice. But it was a great match, a great final, intense tomboy. The referee seemed Spanish, many yellow cards. And then when it took a second for Lamela, he didn’t let it out. And he then scored one of the penalties. It’s an injustice. Since he’s so good, let’s hope he does all his shit next year in the Champions League and not referees in the Europa League.”

the future — Then the most delicate button is touched, that of Mou’s future: “I’m going on holiday on Monday, until Monday there’s time to talk to the club, otherwise we’ll see later. I have to fight for these guys and it also means not saying objectively I’m staying. I’m a serious man, I told the owners a few months ago that if I had contact with other clubs they would be the first to know, I wouldn’t do anything secretly, I’m direct and honest. I spoke to the Portuguese national team in December I haven’t had any other contact. I still have a year of contract with Roma, this is the situation.” There is one though: “But I’m tired of doing everything myself, of also being a communications man, of always putting my face into it…”. See also From the awareness of Milan to the restart of Napoli, this is what remains in the eyes of the 8 big players

June 1, 2023 (change June 1, 2023 | 01:59)

