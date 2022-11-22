Lionel Scaloni put his face, spoke loud and clear after the Argentine defeat

One of the darkest afternoons in recent times for Argentine football accompanied the staging of the albiceleste in Qatar 2022blushed by Saudi Arabia to complicate the world cup panorama of the selection of lionel scaloni who passionately sighs to lift the Champion’s Cup for the third time.

The last chance tour Leo Messi going out with the World Cup trophy under his arm darkens.

(Not even D10S helps the early riser! This is how the press reacts in Argentina’s defeat)

(Melissa Martínez leaks the first bomb photos!)

Lusail will be a nightmare place for the Argentine who in five minutes, the time it took Arabia to come back, stripped of all the illusion with which he landed in Doha.

Scaloni put his face, spoke hard and direct, after the bitter defeat.

Forward

The moment. “We are going to get up, to continue with our heads up and we are going to win both games.”

What happened? “We knew how Arabia played. We prepared the game knowing that they came out with an advanced defense. The impediments were millimetric”



what is coming “There is no other option but to get up and move on. We don’t need to analyze more than that. Today is a sad day, but we have to raise our heads and move on.”

First time. “I think the first half was all ours, but a goal can change everything. Let’s look at their goals more calmly.”

Players. “The goals came in the 48th and 51st minute, they didn’t change the game for physical reasons. We’ll see the medical report, but in principle, most of the players are fine.”

Favorites. “We continue to think in the same way. Before the game they gave us as favourites, but in a World Cup these things can happen. We have to work on the aspects that didn’t go well.”

(World Cup in Qatar: first hit, Saudi Arabia defeated Argentina!)(Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia: the goals of the match, World Cup in Qatar, video)

Sports