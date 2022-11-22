Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador informed that the Pacific Alliance Summit, after the Congress of Peru did not give authorization to the president Pedro Castillo.

As temporary president of the Pacific AllianceAMLO opted, after a consultation, to postpone the meeting of the organization, which would be based in Mexico City to receive the delegations of Chile, Peru and Colombiacountries that make up the alliance.

“The meeting of the Pacific Alliance was suspended because the president of Peru was not allowed to attend and he is the president, he was going to receive it here,” AMLO declared.

In this sense, and after anticipating that he would request the cancellation of the meeting, Andrés Manuel revealed that he is considering hold the meeting in Peru, so that President Pedro Castillo can receive the baton of the Pacific Alliance.

“We are exploring the possibility of holding an act in Peru or making a decision by consulting the members of the Pacific Alliance, it is likely that we will be able to hold the meeting there in December, in the first week, but now that Gustavo Petro is coming ( president of Colombia) and the president (Gabriel) Boric we are going to discuss this issue”.

Due to the cancellation of the meeting, the Mexican president also reported that will no longer have the visit of the president-elect of Brazil, Lula da Silva, and the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, who would meet with AMLO prior to the Pacific Alliance summit.

“President-elect Lula or President Alberto Fernández of Argentina will not be there for the same reason, and later they will surely visit us,” he said.