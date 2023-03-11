Lionel Messi is still surprising his fans after becoming champion with his team by winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In addition, the Argentine reached 700 goals at club level and managed to obtain the ‘The Best’ award.

But that’s not all, since Sony Music Entertainment announced on March 6, through its official page, the association with the Argentine player to develop his own animated series.

The movie will show Messi in his role as a child while facing obstacles while traveling through a video game, the company said.

Messi receives The Best.

Sony Music Entertainment clarified that it will be the one in charge of producing the original music together with its composers to generate expectations in the followers of the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club player, in addition to making the series generate emotion in the audience.

The series will be specially produced in Spanish and English however it is known that it will be translated into other languages.

“Since I was a child I have always liked animated series and my children are big fans of animated characters.. Being able to participate in an animation project makes me happy because it fulfills one of my dreams. On the other hand, I would like to thank Sony Music for joining this project, hoping that everyone likes the result, especially girls and boys,” Messi said in the announcement made by Sony.

On the other hand, the president and business developer of the Latino-Iberia region of Sony Music Entertainment, Fernando Cabral, expressed his excitement after announcing that: “It is a privilege for the company to collaborate with Lionel Messi on this project to showcase the power and lessons of sport in partnership with the greatest soccer player of all time.”

So far it is not known when the series will begin production, nor the release date.

