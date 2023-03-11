On Wednesday, outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, workers unrolled a beige carpet as Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, watched the action.

“I think choosing a carpet of this color instead of a red carpet shows how confident we are that there will be no bloodshed,” Kimmel said.

The decision to change the color came from innovation consultants Lisa Love and Raul Avila.

The history of the Oscars red carpet dates back to 1961, which witnessed the 33rd Academy Awards ceremony, in which Billy Wilder’s movie “The Apartment” won the Best Picture award, and Burt Lancaster and Elizabeth Taylor won the Best Actor and Actress awards, hosted by Bob Hope.

The public did not see the red carpet on television until 1966, when the Academy Awards were first televised in color.