Lionel Messi: this is how he was surprised in a play, video

Lionel Messi remains focused on the Argentina team, which is preparing its last qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday against Ecuador.



Messi was in the 3-0 against Venezuela and took advantage of his stay in Buenos Aires to attend a play and the people cheered him.

The PSG player enjoyed the night. He arrived as a spectator, the public did not realize it until the end when he was presented that the soccer star of the world was in the theater.

That was the reaction of the people.

Yesterday Messi went to see @ElchuecoSuar to the theater and this happened. I love to see him so down to earth, laughing out loud first and then flushed with embarrassment as he walks up on stage, and people deifying him at the same time. It’s a beautiful contrast that makes me want it more. pic.twitter.com/0NkuUizxrq – Juan Abraham (@JuanAbraham86) March 27, 2022

