Monday, March 28, 2022
Lionel Messi: this is how he was surprised in a play, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 27, 2022
in Sports
Leo Messi

Messi, in the match against Brazil.

Messi, in the match against Brazil.

The Argentine took advantage of his stay in Buenos Aires to attend the event.

Lionel Messi remains focused on the Argentina team, which is preparing its last qualifying match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Tuesday against Ecuador.

Messi was in the 3-0 against Venezuela and took advantage of his stay in Buenos Aires to attend a play and the people cheered him.

The PSG player enjoyed the night. He arrived as a spectator, the public did not realize it until the end when he was presented that the soccer star of the world was in the theater.

That was the reaction of the people.

