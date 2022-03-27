HS Environment Minister Emma Kari proposes a new agency in Finland – to get green projects to the top of the permit queue

Environmental permits would be centralized in a new national agency to make wind power projects progress faster.

Surroundings- and the Minister of Climate Emma Kari (Green) proposes a new agency in Finland. According to Kari, a national environmental permit agency is needed so that Finland can accelerate various green projects.

The proposal is based on Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Finland and other European countries now want to improve their own energy self-sufficiency and reduce their dependence on imported fossil energy.

“Finland has a great desire to change its energy policy so that we are not financing Putin’s war against Ukraine with our own energy purchases,” says Kari in an interview with HS.

Breaking away from Russian energy requires big changes. About half of the energy imported to Finland comes from Russia.

“This is the place for a really big change. This is also a huge opportunity for us in Finland. Over the next ten years, ten billion euros of green transition projects and investments will be launched, if only given the opportunity, ”says Kari.

In Kari’s opinion Finland now needs an “energy independence program”. The program would map out ways to accelerate the exit from fossil energy.

Kari himself emphasizes the importance of wind power. “It has huge potential.”

There is room for acceleration, at least in the sense that wind power accounts for more than two per cent of Finland’s total energy. About ten percent of electricity is already generated by wind power.

According to Kari, the target for the amount of wind power by 2030 should be in the order of 30 terawatt hours. Now, about 8 terawatt hours of wind power is produced, which means that the number should almost quadruple. Kari recalls that it only took seven years to quadruple.

Now, however, wind power projects are progressing unnecessarily slowly. There are currently 336 onshore and offshore wind projects planned and underway, of which less than 100 have been licensed.

“It’s not about private money, it comes as much as projects can only be licensed. So the licensing side is in this big role, ”says Kari.

Kari’s solution to this stickiness is the new national environmental permit authority.

Wind turbines environmental permits are now processed at regional ely centers. Kari sees two problems in the permit process.

First, there are too few pairs of hands.

“Over a quarter of the ely centers on the environmental side have exported human resources in the last ten years. So there are fewer people on the permit side while there are more projects going forward than ever. There are far too few people out there doing this, ”says Kari.

Another problem is the regional structure of regional government agencies and ely centers. The permit for a wind power plant is processed in one’s own life, and applications cannot be transferred between life centers, as the taxpayer or Kela, for example, can make.

“Now the permitting processes have been broken down into 17 regional agencies. Then there may be very few people handling permits in a single regional government agency or ely center. In other words, the know-how is not where the large number of projects is, ”says Kari.

He emphasizes that licensing work is really high quality in a few pairs of hands, which is a good model for the rest of the world: in Finland, it is easy for companies to operate. But there are simply too few people and too scattered people.

More processors are needed and they need to be put together. The advantage of nationality would be that this would allow green transition projects to be given priority over environmental permits.

This would mean not only wind power but also fossil-free steel, for example.

“When it comes to phasing out fossil fuels, both for climate reasons and now also for security policy, these projects must also be able to be prioritized. At the national agency, it is possible to identify which projects are the ones taking the green transition forward. The green transition is a matter for the whole country, and the skills and personnel must be in the right place to do the right things, ”Kari explains.

“ According to Kari, the new agency and its additional staff would cost some millions of euros.

By prioritization he means the order in which the projects are considered. All environmental permits, whether for wind power, a steel mill or an environmental permit for a pulp mill, would be transferred to the national licensing authority.

“Here, with a investment of a few million, there would be an opportunity to take projects with ten billion euros forward. It’s about where companies want to invest, where they get clean electricity, and these are the jobs of the future, ”says Kari.

The processing queues at the Ely centers are not the only thing slowing down wind power permits. There is also not enough people in the administrative courts, which stretches the rounds of appeals. In addition, in some municipalities there is not enough people in the zoning. Wind power projects always need a valid formula to move forward.

“All of these bottlenecks need to be addressed, and resources for administrative rights, for example, are directly at the discretion of the government. These are economically important investments that would make sense to move forward. ”

Wind farms would directly meet the demand for electricity. About a fifth of electricity is now imported to Finland. Most of the imported electricity comes from Sweden. Russia accounts for about a third of imported electricity.

In terms of volume, Russia imports the most crude oil and other petroleum products. They are used to refine transport fuels in particular. Wind power will not directly reduce this dependence, but if the car fleet becomes more electrified, it will reduce its dependence on fossil and Russian energy.

However, petroleum products can easily be imported from outside Russia. In relative terms, Finland is most dependent on Russia for natural gas, as the only natural gas pipeline to Finland comes from Russia. The gas crosses the border through Imatra.

From the point of view of security of supply, it also matters how easily the fuels can be stored. The most difficult in this respect are gas and electricity.

In addition to heating, natural gas is used in industrial processes where it is more difficult to replace.

“The gas issue is more difficult,” Kari admits. However, gas accounts for less than 5% of total energy.

Kari emphasizes the need for wind power when society becomes electrified. For example, oil heating is being phased out. Coal has already been banned. More and more heating, transport and industrial processes are switching to electricity.

Kari also emphasizes the domestic nature of wind power. “It’s at least now the fuel is here. The degree of domestication is high, about 70 percent, ”says Kari.