It is an emblematic image for the world of football. It is an object that any fanatic would like to have. Lionel Messi scored his 500th goal with the Barcelona shirt and it was nothing less than at the Santiago Bernabeu and with a conquest of his on the hour. Therefore, the value of that moment and much more that of the jacket with which the Argentine played that match, would not be easy to establish. However, when it comes to collectors, these questions are resolved in seconds, since a fan paid 450 thousand dollars for the 10 from Rosario.

It is the shirt that Messi wore when he scored his 500th goal, against Real Madrid, after scoring the 3-2 victory for Barcelona. In that classic, which was played in April 2017 in the Spanish capital, the Argentine started from the right, positioned himself in the crescent of the area and from there he took a spectacular shot to the near post by Keylor Navas. Immediately afterwards, he took off the shirt in question, went to the left corner and showed the number 10 to the entire stadium.

The new owner calls himself ‘anishfutbol’ on social networks, and it was he himself who made his new acquisition public. “It comes to my collection… THAT jersey that Leo held after deciding the Clásico with his 500th goal ″, he wrote on his personal Instagram account.

The official auction site highlighted the originality of the product after the shirt was compared with Resolution Photomatching. After going through an authentication process, it was established that the identification number ‘F7W572947 2016′ that was on the label was the same as the one on that shirt at the time Messi showed it to the spectators at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The bidding had started on April 13 last with a price of 100 thousand dollars. In total, 19 offers were made until the last one, which ended with 375 thousand (plus buyer’s premiums) this May 1st.

According to the Goldin.co auction site, organizer of the event, the character in question ended up paying $450,000 for this historical garment: “I can’t believe it. The holiest of holy grails for my collection”exclaimed its new owner.

THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA

OF THE GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA (GDA)