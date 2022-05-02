Germany, the host country of the meeting, called leaders from South Africa, India, Indonesia and Senegal

German government spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, said this Monday (May 2, 2022) that the country will invite the leaders of South Africa, India, Indonesia and Senegal to participate in the G7 summit. Brazil is once again off the guest list. The information is from Reuters.

The meeting will be hosted by Germany, current president of the group, from 26 to 28 June in Bavaria, southeastern German state. It will bring together the 7 main economies of the world: USA, Canada, Japan, France, UK, Italy and Germany.

The G7 countries have the custom of inviting prominent countries to their meetings. The objective is to hear the perspectives of developing nations on the world economy.

In the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), this is the 3rd year that Brazil has not been invited to the meeting. In 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron chose to call Chile, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, India and Rwanda.

In 2020, the president Bolsonaro said former US President Donald Trump invited him. But the event had to be postponed because of the pandemic. In 2021, the UK called representatives from Australia, India and Korea and South.

The Itamaraty has not yet commented on the case. THE Power 360 contacted but did not receive a response so far. The space remains open.