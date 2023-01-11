Lionel Messi premiered his world champion title with a great goal, video

Lionel Messi returned to be a starter with the Paris S.G. against Angers, in his first game since the victory with his team in the World Cup, on December 18.

After the holidays to celebrate the victory against France (3-3, 4-2 on penalties), the ‘Flea’ returned to the pitch on matchday 18 of Ligue 1 together with the Brazilian Neymar Jr.

For his part, Kylian Mbappé is recovering his rhythm after having a break and is not called up.

Messi, who received no special tribute on his return to the Parc des Princes after winning the World Cup, scored a great goal, PSG’s second in their 2-0 win.

News in development.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news