Ajax is one round further in the TOTO KNVB Cup. On a visit to FC Den Bosch, Alfred Schreuder’s battered team did not drop any stitches. The game ended in 0-2.

At Ajax the infirmary is getting fuller and fuller. After Steven Bergwijn, Steven Berghuis and Mohamed Kudus, Jurriën Timber and Edson Alvarez were also unable to participate in the cup match due to illness. Brian Brobbey was missing due to a shoulder injury, so Lorenzo Lucca started in the striker position. The most striking player, however, was under the crossbar: Gerónimo Rulli made his debut. As expected, Ajax was stronger than FC Den Bosch, but the Ajax players were unable to play through the Bossche wall for a long time. After twenty minutes, the team from Amsterdam was helped by referee Edwin van de Graaf who pointed to the spot after a careless sliding by Dino Halilovic. The defender hit Kenneth Taylor and caused a penalty kick. Dusan Tadic took advantage of the opportunity and made it 0-1.

Qualitatively impotent

Not much happened in the second half. FC Den Bosch did not have the qualities to make it difficult for Ajax and never became dangerous. Kenneth Taylor eventually determined the final score at 0-2 with a fine slider in the short corner. After that goal, Schreuder decided to bring in Olivier Aertssen, Victor Jensen, Christian Rasmussen and Jorrel Hato. The 18-year-old Aertssen and only 16-year-old Hato made their debut in the main force. Ajax was ready for a success, after four league matches in a row without a win. The club also remained without a goal. That last happened on September 10 last year against sc Heerenveen (5-0). The win provides little guidance for Saturday’s competition match with FC Twente. Den Bosch offered too little resistance for that and the visitors missed too many players.

The game was briefly stopped in the 55th minute after cups of beer were thrown at the players of Ajax. After a two-minute break, the game resumed.

Beer shower for Owen Wijndal. © Pro Shots / Peter van Gogh







