





06:13 The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso (D), accompanied by the president of the opposition National Primary Commission, Jesús María Casal (I), and another member of the commission, Ismael Pérez (C ), they leave a private meeting at the CNE headquarters in Caracas on September 25, 2023. © Yuri CORTEZ / AFP/Archives

In this edition of Enlace Andino, from Venezuela, we talk about the primaries that the opposition is preparing to elect a candidate to face President Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 elections. These elections are scheduled for next October 22, but threats are reported that could prevent its realization. We analyze how the opposition is preparing for this scenario and what the implications would be in the event of the National Electoral Council (CNE) participating in the elections.