In this edition of Enlace Cono Sur we talk about Uruguay from Hollywood, where we address the overwhelming success of 'The Snow Society'. The film, based on the tragedy of a group of Uruguayans in the Andes in 1972, has become a phenomenon on Netflix and has swept festivals, including Venice. We spoke with one of the survivors, the author of the original book and the director of photography to discover the secrets behind this exciting story.