





07:12 Salvadoran President Nayib greets his supporters with his wife Gabriela Rodríguez after the presidential and legislative elections in El Salvador, on February 4, 2024. © Yuri Cortez – AFP

In a resounding result, Nayib Bukele secured his presidential re-election in El Salvador with more than 80% of the votes, evidencing the deep-rooted popularity he has built over the years. This victory reflects both his support for his controversial security policies and his ability to project a charismatic image through social networks, despite international and local criticism. It is the topic we address in this edition of Enlace Centroamérica, from San Salvador.