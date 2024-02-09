Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/02/2024 – 23:11

Avaí/Kindermann defeated Fluminense 3-1, on Friday night (9) at the Doutor Hercílio Luz stadium, in Itajaí (Santa Catarina), in the opening match of the Brazilian Women's Football Super Cup. With this triumph, the Santa Catarina team guaranteed qualification for the semi-finals of the competition, where they will face the winner of Real Brasília and Cruzeiro, who will face off next Saturday (10) at the Bezerrão stadium, in the Federal District.

Related news:

The team from Santa Catarina opened the scoring in the 33rd minute of the first half, with a shot from outside the area by midfielder Camila López. Full-back Débora Sorriso evened the score in the 7th minute of the final stage. However, in the 27th minute of the second half Lourdes González once again put Avaí ahead. And a minute later Ramona Martínez gave the scorer final numbers.

The competition continues next Saturday with Real Brasília and Cruzeiro and with two more clashes on Sunday (11): Internacional against Corinthians and Flamengo facing Ferroviária.