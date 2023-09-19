The rapid aging of the adult population in Costa Rica is a growing problem. The proportion of people over 65 years of age has doubled in 20 years, reaching 10% of the population. This is due to a low mortality rate and fewer births. Despite a high life expectancy, 27% of older adults live in poverty and work in informal jobs with low income. Experts agree that Costa Rica must strengthen its health system and reform pensions to face this demographic challenge.

