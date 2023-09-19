‘At the bottom there is room’ has been captivating its viewers with the news and intrigues it is presenting. In its last episode, last September 18, it left more than one person surprised by the decision that Mike made seeking revenge on Dr. Cortez, who has begun to hang out a lot with Macarena Montalbán. The ‘Delayed Gringo’ went looking for Joel to help him and the ‘Fish Face’ told him to make a video clip and that with that he was going to win back ‘Maca’.

At first, Mike didn’t like the idea at all because he had already experienced it when he delayed ‘Charito’s’ son with Fernanda; However, at Joel’s insistence, he made the decision to record together the song that will be dedicated to July’s friend. In the trailer for chapter 308 you can see that Remo’s uncle didn’t want the song to be released, but Joel didn’t hesitate and did it. After its release, Macarena was surprised to see the song. What will happen between Mike and ‘Maca’ at AFHS?

Why did Mike ask Joel for help?

Mike watched as Macarena returned to Dr. Cortez, hours after telling him that she couldn’t go out to lunch with him because she had plans. Given that, ‘Maca’s’ ex couldn’t hold back his anger at seeing that Diego Montalbán’s sister is already starting to date someone else and started crying during work hours. After Francesca found him, he locked himself in the bathroom, but it was Jimmy who heard him this time. The ‘Gringo atrasador’ changed his voice so that he would be recognized, and then vent to Joel’s brother.

After hearing Jimmy’s words of encouragement, he left determined and went in search of the popular ‘Fish Face’ to help him do something so that Dr. Cortez would not delay him. So he advised him to record a video and that with that he would win back Macarena.

When is chapter 308 of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ released?

Chapter 308 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premieres TODAY, September 19, 2023.As seen in the trailer, ‘Pepe’ and ‘Tito’ will take Cristóbal in a sack to give him what he deserves in revenge for rejecting July. For her part, Macarena has already seen the launch of Mike and Joel’s video clip dedicated to Fabián, Dr. Cortez.

