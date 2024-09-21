According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office, wait times range from 25 to 35 minutes this morning at the international bridges from Juárez to El Paso, Texas.

The agency from the neighboring country estimates that for those who cross by car on the De Las Américas (Free) bridge, it takes 25 minutes with Ready Lane documents and 30 in general lanes, the same time as that indicated for the Zaragoza-Ysleta bridge.

The Paso del Norte Bridge (Santa Fe) has a 35-minute wait with six lanes open for cars with either of the two modes, general or Ready Lane.

However, the digital traffic monitoring applications and cameras of the Chihuahua Border Bridge Trust show, at the Zaragoza, lines on Waterfill Avenue to Río Verde Street, and no lines to pay on the Mexican side for the Santa Fe.

The Free Bridge, on the other hand, has a slow line shortly after passing Vega del Río Bravo Street if you access it via De Las Américas Avenue.

For express lines on the Santa Fe and Ysleta no delays are shown, as well as for pedestrians.