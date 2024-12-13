Two weeks before the January market opens, the name of Assane Diao comes to the fore again. Already in the summer window there was talk at length about a possible departure of the youth winger, followed by several clubs and who, above all, Feyenoord was close to signing. The Dutch have not forgotten the Betic, who began the season with a secondary role for Pellegrini but who is responding well to the minutes that the Chilean coach is giving him.

His goal in injury time against FC Barcelona is the best example. Assane has accumulated 2 goals and 3 assists in the 623 minutes he has participated in all competitions. You are responding to what you ask Pellegrini when he goes out on the field, but it is no less true that he is also one of the club’s interesting assets as a possible generator of income and resources in January.

Not only Feyenoord focused on Assane Diao. LaLiga clubs such as Villarreal and Getafe also did so, as well as Italian Lazio, German Hoffenheim and Porto in Portugal. He is a footballer with a market. In any case, the player appears very calm: «It is something that always happens in all markets and not only with me. I don’t give it importance, I am totally focused on Betis. “Just because my name is heard doesn’t distract me,” assures Assane Diao in statements to the newspaper As.

The extreme He played the match against Petrocub and felt quite well: «I looked very good and I did a great offensive and defensive job. The result should have been broader on our part but that allowed us to show that we also know how to suffer.









An Assane happy for the moment he is going through: «I have always been clear that the method I had to follow was work because Sooner or later it was going to end up bearing the fruits it is bearing now. The other day I was lucky to score, against Petrocub I have continued doing the work I do in training and luckily it continues to go well,” he concluded.