The long-awaited animated adaptation of Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, is finally “coming soon.”

Netflix dropped the official announcement during Geeked Week ’24, and while it only clocks in at around a minute long, it gives us a first taste of what to expect when the show finally debuts on the streaming platform.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch | Official Announcement | Geeked Week ’24 | NetflixWatch on YouTube

“Don’t be afraid. Darkness is a good thing,” says a gravely voice as animated night-vision goggles sink into water.

We then see an older, grey-haired man similarly sink beneath the surface of the water, and cut to a wreath-covered coffin. The name blazoned across it is “beloved father” Douglas Shetland.

“Once you get used to the shadows, you see bad people for who they really are.”

Fisher fans fear not, though – after we cut away from the coffin, bold text tells us that Sam Fisher is in the series, too, and is voiced by Hollywood actor, Liev Schreiber.

“And they’ll never see you coming for them.”

We then hear, then see, night-vision goggles powering up.

If you can’t wait for more Fisher fun, don’t forget that the BBC recently adapted the Splinter Cell series for radio. It’s available now on BBC iPlayer.