





























Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting FC Augsburg – Stuttgart of the Bundesliga, which is played at WWK Arena at 5:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

FC Augsburg – Stuttgart

Classification and statistics between FC Augsburg – Stuttgart

FC Augsburg comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



Holstein Kiel



while Stuttgart played their last Bundesliga match against



FC St Pauli



. He FC Augsburg currently occupies the position number 12 of the Bundesliga with 17 points, while their rival,

Stuttgartoccupies the place 10 with 24 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the FC Augsburg schedule, the Stuttgart schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.