A former PP spokesperson wants Compromís to “follow the path of Guillem Agulló”, an anti-fascist murdered in 1993

“With a little luck you will follow the path of Guillem Agulló.” This is how the former PP spokesperson in Càlig (Castelló), Óscar Robles Collell, responded last Thursday to a tweet from the youth of Compromís in which they asked for the resignation of Carlos Mazón for his management of the catastrophic DANA on October 29.

The comment alludes to the young anti-fascist murdered in 1993 at the hands of a neo-Nazi in Montanejos (Castelló). Óscar Robles was spokesperson and candidate for the PP in the local municipal elections and it is by no means the first time he has published a comment of this caliber. In fact, he did it almost five years ago. In 2020 he launched a similar desire towards the pro-independence youth organization Arran (he later assured that he did not wish for “the death of any person”).

On the other hand, while he was spokesperson for the PP in Càlig, he called a socialist councilor a “dog” and the then mayor of the PSPV-PSOE, Ernestina Borràs, as a “queen of the road” for her “dabbling on the highway,” as as this newspaper reported.

The general secretary of the Compromís youth, Joan Guanter, has described the “attack” as “regrettable and intolerable” and has denounced the “normalization” of this type of speech by the right and the extreme right. “It is unacceptable that, in the middle of 2025, there are people who use the memory of a hate crime to threaten and intimidate us,” said Guanter, who has assured that the youth team will continue to call for the resignation of Carlos Mazón.

Baldoví asks that it be filed

The youth of Compromís have also announced that they will file a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office for an alleged hate crime. For his part, the spokesperson for Compromís in the Corts Valencianes, Joan Baldoví, has said that “this person should be immediately removed from the PP and prosecuted.” “We cannot allow these types of actions to creep into public life,” said Baldoví.