Dubai (Etihad)

The Sport for All News Network announced the poll Star Awards to choose the best players, in the “eighth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and resulted in Al Wasl “icon” Fabio Lima retaining the “Sport for All” Cup for the third time this season, after he succeeded in He led “The Emperor” to take the lead in “Our League”, after scoring one of the most beautiful goals of the round, and contributed to his team’s victory over Al-Jazira 4-2, achieving 65% of the total votes of participants in the referendum, and surpassing Al-Bataeh striker Sekou Baba by 21%.

In the Best Goalkeeper category, Khaled Issa (Al Ain) won the Golden Glove with a score of 60.5%, which he collected from the near consensus of experts with 24 nominations out of 25, with a score of 48%, and obtained 12.5% ​​of the fans’ votes, clearly ahead of Al Wasl goalkeeper Khaled Al Sinani with 36.2. %.

In the race for the Best Whistle Award, the Emirati referee continued to outperform the foreign crews, after the “international” Adel Al Naqbi received wide praise from the arbitration experts, following his success in managing the Al Jazira and Al Wasl summit, to win the award for the best arena referee with a percentage of 67%, at the expense of the Portuguese Thiago. Martinez had 19%, and in third place was Issa Khalifa, who managed the match between Khorfakkan and Ajman, with 14%.

It is noteworthy that the “Sports for All” network’s referendum, which continues its sixth year, is limited to weekly professional league matches, and the voting mechanism in the referendum depends on dividing 50% to a committee of 25 experts from analysts, media professionals and sports critics, while 50% is allocated to the public vote. For network followers.