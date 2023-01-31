Dubai (Union)

The “Sport for All” network announced the results of the weekly referendum, which it is conducting for the fourth consecutive season to select the stars of the ADNOC Professional League, in which the voting mechanism depends on dividing 40% of the committee of football and sports media experts, and 60% of the fans and followers of the “Sport Four” platform. First.

The network revealed that Al-Waslawi star Fabio de Lima won the “Sport for All” cup for the second time this season, and the best player award in the fourteenth round, after the “Emperor” scorer got 55% of the total votes.

In the category of best goalkeeper, Khaled Al-Sanani, Al Wasl goalkeeper, succeeded in grabbing the glove of excellence for the fourth time this season, with a score of 36%.

The referee of the Al-Wahda and Al-Wasl match, Yahya Al-Mulla, also won the award for the best whistle in the 14th round with 63%, ahead of Ammar Al-Junaibi, who refereed the Sharjah-Shabab Al-Ahly match (37%).

Regarding the referendum and the coverage of the “Sport for All” network, Abdulaziz Abdullah, the founder and director of the network, said: “We always strive to be at the best of our followers’ expectations, and since we are part of the state’s sports media in all its forms, this places on us the responsibility of providing professional and professional media material. Keep up with sporting events.