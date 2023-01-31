As in 2022, Haas will be the first team to unveil their livery again this year. The US team specified how today’s is actually a live launchi.e. only the colors of the VF-23 will be revealed, while we will probably only be able to admire the car in the tests in Bahrain (February 23-25).
In the Covid-era, Haas did not stand out as a team full of inventiveness in terms of livery: in the last three years the cars have been very minimal. For some even too much, and therefore some chromatic detachment from the all-white livery is expected. From this point of view, the arrival of the title sponsors MoneyGram could give some extra liveliness and some red insertion. A color that has already been part of the history of Haas liveries. Let’s relive them in these galleries.
2016 | VF-16
Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Esteban Gutierrez
2017 | VF-17 (Version A)
Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen
2017 | VF-17 (version B)
Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen
2018 | VF-18
Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen
2019 | VF-19 (version with Rich Energy)
Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen
2019 | VF-19 (version without Rich Energy)
Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen
2020 | VF-20
Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen
2021 | VF-21
Pilots: Mick Schumacher – Nikita Mazepin
2022 | VF-22
Pilots: Kevin Magnussen – Mick Schumacher
