As in 2022, Haas will be the first team to unveil their livery again this year. The US team specified how today’s is actually a live launchi.e. only the colors of the VF-23 will be revealed, while we will probably only be able to admire the car in the tests in Bahrain (February 23-25).

In the Covid-era, Haas did not stand out as a team full of inventiveness in terms of livery: in the last three years the cars have been very minimal. For some even too much, and therefore some chromatic detachment from the all-white livery is expected. From this point of view, the arrival of the title sponsors MoneyGram could give some extra liveliness and some red insertion. A color that has already been part of the history of Haas liveries. Let’s relive them in these galleries.

2016 | VF-16

Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Esteban Gutierrez

2017 | VF-17 (Version A)

Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen

2017 | VF-17 (version B)

Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen

2018 | VF-18

Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen

2019 | VF-19 (version with Rich Energy)

Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen

2019 | VF-19 (version without Rich Energy)

Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen

2020 | VF-20

Pilots: Romain Grosjean – Kevin Magnussen

2021 | VF-21

Pilots: Mick Schumacher – Nikita Mazepin

2022 | VF-22

Pilots: Kevin Magnussen – Mick Schumacher