Home policy

From: Jana Staebener

Press Split

After the TV debate on the US election, an American media expert describes the scenes in which Donald Trump repeatedly “fell for” Kamala Harris.

The TV duel between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is over. Taylor Swift spoke out in favor of Kamala Harris after the duel, and the vice president has moved up quite a bit in betting on the US election, says US communications expert Andrew Selepak. He was of the opinion beforehand that Harris would have a hard time in the TV duel.

On Thursday morning after the TV debate, he revised that: “Harris leaves the duel neutral, Trump leaves a rather negative impression,” he says. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA. The duel did not change much for Trump supporters and Harris supporters. “But for voters who are still undecided, Harris is doing better with them – even though many still do not know what she wants politically.” The reason: “Harris has repeatedly egged Trump on and he has fallen for it again and again.”

“It was like watching a car crash,” says media expert Andrew Selepak about the TV debate between Trump and Harris. © Alex Brandon/dpa

What Harris says in the TV debate at minute 47 becomes a problem for Trump

Selepak is a professor at the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida and has already explained to us why Trump often resorts to insults in the US election campaign. “Trump’s ego and his narcissistic tendencies were his undoing in the TV debate,” he says. For example, when Kamala Harris At about minute 47 (YouTube livestream see below) she talks about how she herself did not grow up in wealth, but with a single mother and, unlike Trump, did not get $400,000 from her father – one of the key moments.

He reacted to this instead of directly addressing what Harris had said earlier. Trump justified himself: “I was not given $400,000, not even a fraction of that, the little I got I turned into millions of dollars, people call me an economic genius,” he said. Expert Selepak analyzed: “Harris often ended her political statements with a juicy bait that she dangled in front of Trump. His problem: He always took the bait.”

Trump vs. Harris in the TV duel for the US election: “She can’t say that!”

Another example is the moment in the TV duel on US electionin which Harris talks about Donald Trump’s rallies. She lists the topics that Trump talks about there: “It’s really interesting. If you go there, you see people leaving his rallies out of exhaustion and boredom.”

When Trump is asked by the moderator if he wants to address the previous points, he says: “No, I want to say something about the rallies first. People aren’t going to their rallies,” he says. “She can’t say that, people aren’t leaving my rallies! We have the biggest rallies in the history of politics,” Trump says – responding to Harris’s bait. (see tweet below)

“In the moments when Harris threw out a bait at the end of her speech and you knew it would bite, it was like watching a car crash,” says Selepak. BuzzFeed News Germany about the TV debate. All of this helped Harris a lot. In TV duel with the previous Democratic candidate Joe Biden Trump said that nothing like this had happened. Did Kamala Harris, as a woman, unsettle his big ego so much? “Perhaps Trump did not prepare as much for the duel as he did for Biden, he has repeatedly said that he does not think Harris is intelligent. But that is only a guess,” says the media expert.