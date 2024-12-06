Rising temperatures throughout the country with overcast skies in the north this Friday

This Friday the anticyclonic situation continues in the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, leaving mostly clear skies, except in the Cantabrian area and the Pyrenees, which continue to be affected by the passage of several Atlantic fronts and will present abundant cloudiness and weak rainfall.

In the Canary Islands, there will also be slightly cloudy skies, although in the north of the islands with greater relief, low cloudiness is expected. Similarly, the northern plateau and the low areas of Extremadura may dawn with dense morning fogs, as predicted by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Maximum temperatures will rise in the southeast of the peninsula and in the Balearic Islands, with greater intensity in some parts of Catalonia, in the rest of the territory there will be few changes. Regarding the minimums, they will also rise, pronouncedly in the northeast of the peninsula and with less variation in the southwest. Frosts will be restricted to the high levels of the Pyrenees.

The winds will blow from the west in most of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands, weaker in the interior and more intense on the coasts and the northeast, with probable strong intervals in the Cantabrian area, the Pyrenees, Ampurdán and the lower Ebro. In the archipelago Canary Islands there will be moderate trade winds with some strong intervals in channels.

Prediction by autonomous communities

– GALICIA: it will dawn with fog in the high areas of the interior, overcast skies with a tendency to clear during the afternoon and weak and scattered rainfall in La Coruña, Pontevedra and A Mariña, without ruling out heavy rains in Ortegal and Fisterra at the last minute.

Temperatures will rise or remain the same with few changes and the wind will blow from the southwest, weaker in the interior, somewhat more intense and with the possibility of strong gusts on the coast and the north of the region.

– ASTURIAS: morning fog in the high mountain ranges and overcast skies, with the probability of light rains in the east, which will open after the morning.

Minimum temperatures will rise slightly in the western half and maximum temperatures will not present major changes. The wind will blow from the west and southwest, weaker in the interior and somewhat more intense on the coast and in the west, where there may also be strong gusts.

– CANTABRIA: during the morning, scattered fog is expected in the high altitudes of the interior, which may also appear in the afternoon, and overcast skies throughout the region, with the possibility of moderate rain in the eastern mountains, which will tend to cloudy intervals. lows in the second half of the day.

The minimums will rise, except in Liébana, where they will remain stable, and the maximums will also grow slightly in Cantabria del Ebro. The wind will be light variable in the interior and light from the west on the coast.

– BASQUE COUNTRY: the day will begin with morning fog in some parts of the eastern mountains, the skies will be overcast and will tend towards low cloudiness during the afternoon, precipitation is more likely in the north than in the south and will subside at the end of the day .

The minimums will rise and the maximums will have few changes. The wind will blow from the west, weak in the interior and moderate on the coast, with a tendency to subside and turn southwest at the last minute.

– CASTILLA Y LEÓN: morning fog with the probability of also being afternoon fog, more pronounced on the plateau; Skies will be cloudy in the morning, with light rain possible in the mountainous northeast, and will open during the afternoon.

Thermometers will rise, except for the minimum temperatures in the northeast and the maximum temperatures in the mountain areas, which will not vary, as well as the maximum temperatures in the southwest of the plateau, which may drop. Variable light wind.

– NAVARRA: morning and evening fogs, especially in the high altitudes in the north of the community, overcast skies that will open up, leaving clear skies to the south during the afternoon and may be accompanied by weak rainfall – more intense and persistent on the Cantabrian slope and in the Pyrenees – and with a tendency to subside at the last minute.

Temperatures will increase, especially the minimum temperatures in the northern half. The wind will blow light variable, with a tendency to the northwest in central hours.

– LA RIOJA: there may be fog banks in the high areas, the skies will dawn cloudy, with the possibility of weak rainfall in western Iberia, and to a lesser extent in the Rioja Alta and the mountains. Come afternoon, the clouds will tend to clear.

Minimum temperatures will rise and maximum temperatures will remain stable. Variable light wind.

– ARAGON: skies with cloudy intervals, covered in the Pyrenees, Cinco Villas and the Iberian system, in general, will clear up after the morning. At the border of the Pyrenees and the north of Cinco Villas there may also be rain that will subside during the afternoon.

The minimum temperatures will rise, with more pronounced in Huesca, and the maximum temperatures will also rise, except in Teruel, where they will present few changes. The wind will blow light from the west and will increase to moderate from the northwest during the central hours in the west of the community. In addition, there will be very strong gusts in some high points of the Sierra de Gúdar.

– CATALONIA: the skies will be cloudy in the Pyrenees, on whose northern slope there may be rain that will subside in the afternoon, and with cloudy intervals in the rest of the region. The thermometers will rise, except the maximums in the Pyrenean area, which will not change.

The wind will blow light and variable, except in some points in the south and north of Ampurdán, where it will be moderate with a northwesterly component, and in the exposed areas of the south of Tarragona, where there is a probability of very strong gusts.

– EXTREMADURA: during the first half of the day low clouds are likely, especially in the Guadiana valley, evening fogs cannot be ruled out either and when the afternoon arrives the skies will clear and present high clouds.

Temperatures will remain stable and the wind will be light and variable.

– COMMUNITY OF MADRID: the southeast of the community may start the day with some fog banks and high clouds will predominate in the skies in the morning and at night. The thermometers will not vary or will show a slight rise, something more pronounced in the mountains. There will be variable light wind.

– CASTILLA-LA MANCHA: it will dawn with extensive fog in the valleys of the upper Tajo and Guadiana, being more persistent in the latter. Skies will be slightly cloudy and temperatures will remain unchanged or rising. Variable light wind, more present in Albacete and in the northwest of Cuenca.

– VALENCIAN COMMUNITY: in the morning, the interior of Castellón will present low clouds, in the rest of the community slightly cloudy skies will predominate. Thermometers will rise across the board, more pronounced in the northern half. The wind will blow lightly from the west, more intense and from the northwest in Castellón, with probable very strong gusts in the exposed areas of the interior of this province.

– REGION OF MURCIA: skies with intervals of high clouds and general rise in temperatures. Light or moderate winds with a northerly component.

– BALEARIC ISLANDS: the skies will present intervals of high clouds most of the day, daytime temperatures will rise and nighttime temperatures will remain unchanged. The wind will blow light or moderate from the west.

– ANDALUSIA: there will be intervals of high clouds and a general rise in thermometers, except in the western half of the region. Variable light winds.

– CANARY ISLANDS: the skies will be clear, with some more pronounced cloudy intervals in the north and east of the most prominent islands. In the afternoon, medium and high clouds will predominate on the mountainous islands.

Temperatures will show few changes, slight decreases in the maximums on the coasts and a slight or moderate rise in the maximums in the Tenerife peaks. Breezes will blow on the southern and southwest coasts, trade winds or light or moderate northeasterly winds on the others, with occasionally strong intervals during the first half of the day, and from the east in the midlands and high areas.