The FIA ​​has made official the results of the checks carried out by the Cost Cap Administration (CCA) regarding the expenses incurred by the teams that participated in the 2023 F1 World Championship. As per the regulation, the Cost Cap regime has included power unit manufacturers since last year, and it is precisely on this front that the International Federation has identified two violations involving Honda and Alpine.

The two engine manufacturers were charged with procedural violations, but the FIA ​​itself clarified that neither of the two manufacturers exceeded the spending limits set by the regulations.

Alpine has come under scrutiny from the FIA ​​for failing to comply with procedures in the Budget Cap Photo by: Anaël Bernier – Horizons Multiples

“Both Alpine Racing SAS and HRC have always acted in good faith,” the FIA ​​said, “both are currently working with the CCA to clarify the matter. Considering the nature of the breach, the complexities of the new financial regulations for PU manufacturers and the challenges associated with their first year of implementation, the CCA intends to propose to these two PU manufacturers to resolve their respective breaches through an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA).”

This is an agreement between the FIA ​​and the team (or PU manufacturer) that involves the payment of a fine. In 2022 a similar case involved Williams, and again it was a procedural error.

For power unit manufacturers, the 2023 season was the first under a Cost Cap regime. The limitations were introduced to control the development of the new generation of PUs that will debut on the track in 2026, and it is on this front that the procedural errors of Alpine and Honda were detected.

Regarding the teams, the FIA ​​has confirmed that all ten teams competing in the 2023 F1 World Championship have fully complied with the financial regulations in force.