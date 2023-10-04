The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has responded to the complaints that arose in relation to the presence of insects in some of the buildings of the highest educational institution.

The institution indicated that after a series of inspections carried out by university specialists, It has been confirmed that, to date, the presence of insects has not been detected in the facilities of the educational institution.

However, the University Research Program on Epidemiological and Emerging Risks (PUIREE) has observed images circulating on social media showing insect bites on people.

From these images, it has been suggested that they could be bed bugs (cimex lectularius), but it is emphasized that These bed bugs do not pose risks of transmitting infectious diseases to humans.

The UNAM warned that the presence of these insects can be uncomfortable and cause itching due to their bites.

However, due to their habits, they are unlikely to be found in classrooms, as they tend to lodge in mattresses, pillows, bedding and street clothes, and can be transmitted from one person to another, especially when traveling by means of transport. of public transportation.

So far, recommendations focus on maintaining proper personal hygiene, washing clothes regularly, and ensuring clean work areas are maintained.

The Secretariat for Prevention, Attention and University Security (SPASU) is working in collaboration with the different academic entities and departments of the University to guarantee that the spaces are kept clean, well ventilated and free of pests.

Bed Bug Infestation Triggers Concern in Paris

The presence of these insects has moved the conversation to social networks, where a frequent question is: How similar is UNAM to Paris?

The city of Paris is on alert due to a growing and worrying invasion of bedbugs, insects barely 7 millimeters long, which has generated a wave of anxiety in the population, just less than a year before the Olympic Games are held. .

The French government has taken steps to address this issue, recognizing the seriousness of the situation.

The Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, told Parliament that bedbugs have caused anxiety and have become a real nightmare for those who have been affected by this pest.

The bed bugs of Paris

These insects, known for feeding on human blood, had virtually disappeared from everyday life in the 1950s, but have reemerged in recent decades due to changes in lifestyle and other factors.

The presence of bed bugs in Paris has generated concern not only because of the physical discomfort that their bites can cause, but also because of the implications on the quality of life of those affected and the need to take effective measures to combat this pest that affects the city. of the light.

The French government is working on implementing strategies to control and eradicate this bedbug infestation, hoping to restore peace of mind to the population and guarantee a healthy environment in the French capital.