The next chapter of Like a Dragon will surprise us: this is the message that emerges from the statements of the members of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio during the Essence of Fandom event, held within the framework of Anime Expo.

According to several fans who witnessed the scene, the developers said: “We can’t reveal to you what kind of game will it bebut one thing is for sure: you will be surprised”, then letting it be understood that they were in fact referring to the next episode of Like a Dragon.

Words that weigh heavily, if we consider what happened with Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which has effectively revolutionized the franchise replacing traditional action combat with a jRPG-style turn-based system.

For now the project is still completely shrouded in mystery, but SEGA’s strategies regarding annual releases suggest that a reveal in the next few weeks for a launch expected to take place before the end of the year.