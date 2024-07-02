At least 107 people, mostly women and children, were killed in a stampede today as they tried to leave a crowded religious gathering in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Some people lost consciousness due to high humidity and while others were trying to get out some fell, leading to a stampede, said Chaitra V, an official in Uttar Pradesh. She explained that most of the deaths resulted from suffocation and being trampled underfoot.

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has formed a committee of senior police and administrative officials to investigate the incident.