The head of Sedatu, Roman Meyer Falconcame to Mazatlán to tell the person in charge of the project Sailor’s Houseof the urgency to speed up the pace and have the work ready within a month. This will now be an interactive cultural center especially focused on children. It is very possible that the federal government has asked officials to finish the Obrador government projects so that the president himself can inaugurate them and leave them running. In August, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He plans to come to Sinaloa and especially to the southern area of ​​Sinaloa to inaugurate the irrigation district of the Picachos dam and the canals of the Santa Maria dam, in Escuinapa and Rosarioso the opportunity to come to Mazatlan to inaugurate the Casa del Marino is latent. In addition, the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, could accompany him.

The Mayor of Mazatlan, Edgar Gonzalez Zatarainis sending collectors to the owners of billboard structures who do not want to pay the deposits or the fees for these advertisements. Some have even sought protection to avoid fulfilling an obligation. The president, who wants to leave the administration as orderly as possible, believes that there is a lot of resistance from the owners of these panoramic structures to comply with what is established. He explained, without mentioning names, that in past administrations they were authorized to install these structures, some with less than 100 meters between them, which violates the regulations. And as they say, when these irregularities and omissions are registered, unwritten laws are made, but that does not mean that it is correct.

The oasis The park installed in the linear park will come back to life and refresh the children of the surrounding colonies in this hot season. Although apparently the repair of this site was not contemplated by the municipal authorities, after the improvements were announced to the oasis of the boardwalkon social media, Mazatlan residents began to request the repair of those located in the linear park, and there is an urgent need for more open and free recreational areas for children.

The fall of a 15 thousand volt high voltage line the CFE caused thousands of families in the municipality of Escuinapa were left without electricity for 11 hours on Friday night. The mayor of Escuinapa, Blanca Esthela Sánchez, warned on her social networks that it was a technical problem with the state-owned company, so personnel from Rosario and Mazatlán would be helping to restore the light.

The Escuinapanses They just had to wait and feel the intense heat for 11 hours. They had been told that in five hours the service would be restored, but it took another six hours. It is not clear what caused such a major failure, but they do want it not to happen again, especially this time of year. And although some citizens went out to sleep on the street or on the roofs of their houses, the recommendation of the authorities was not to expose themselves so as not to become victims of crime. Let us hope that this does not happen again.