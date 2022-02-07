The absence of Yairo Moreno in Pachuca’s visit to Necaxa raised some rumors about the player’s relationship with the coaching staff, however, assistant Luis Almada explained that the Colombian did not attend the game in Aguascalientes because he tested positive for Covid- 19.

The strategist’s brother commented that the footballer was even considered to be part of the starting eleven, but had to be replaced by Romario Ibarra due to the result of coronavirus.

Los Tuzos have been one of the teams least affected by the virus, with Moreno only three cases have been registered so far this year, however the midfielder has had little activity, since he has only played 28 minutes in Clausura 2022.

Read more: Liga MX: Mazatlán FC still without adding, falls 4-3 against Tigres

In his first tournament with the Hidalgo team, he added 1,184 minutes in 15 games, in which he collaborated with two goals.

With the victory in the visit to Aguascalientes, the Tuzos remain at the top of the general classification after four days. On date 5 they will receive Querétaro.

Read more: Liga MX: Atlas takes advantage of the locality to sink Santos, who is still in crisis