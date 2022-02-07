Guasave.- The leader of the Federation of Cooperatives of Cerro Cabezón assured that fishermen witnessed that a sardine boat caused the death of a sperm whale last Saturday on the coast of the municipality, since it was trapped in a very high dinghy that they use and ended up drowning.

The body of the mammal was found stranded on the beach of the Macapule Island, in front of Las Glorias, and Civil Protection personnel went yesterday to corroborate the information.

NEGLECT

Jorge Luis Romo Romo revealed that these vessels carry a monitoring system where the species that are at the bottom of the sea can be seen, but they devastate everything they find and the whale was also affected.

He stated that the people on the boats are justified in saying that it is accidental fishing, but this was not, because they could realize that the animal was there.

“It is illogical that this has happened, because they can see if it is a sardine or with their monitoring,” insisted.

He pointed out that it is a situation that has been occurring year after year, since the type of fishing carried out by deep-sea boats has been reported.

He clarified that the boats tend to take all kinds of species, and it is known that in these times, along the entire shore, sardines and whales walk.

“The day before yesterday the same fishermen showed videos, where the boat was capturing and caught a whale, and it ended up drowned, because they could no longer get it out of the dinghy, that is why yesterday it woke up dead on the shore of the beach”he highlighted.

He indicated that the boats tend to work on the pure shore because it is the buffer zone for the fish.

I comment that they are usually boats that come from Guaymas, Yavaros and Baja California Sur.

He asserted that they have in their possession a video that they sent him where they have detected boats fishing for whales within 100 nautical miles, while in international waters they are 200 miles.

He revealed that the boats that have been detected fishing for whales are Chinese and are doing so within the limits of international territory.

“There is no vigilance, since we are being monitored for any failure”, Romo Romo said.

ATTENTION

The director of Civil Protection commented that the mammal is approximately eight meters long, which has been dead for about four days, because it is already beginning to decompose.

Hildefonso Castro Castro commented that he contacted the person in charge of Profepa and the area where the animal is located will be visited, along with Ciidir personnel to perform an autopsy and discover if it died naturally or from a blow.

He expressed that he believes it is possible that it is not the same animal as the videos that are circulating on networks, since it has been dead for four to five days and shows decomposition.

He assured that Profepa and Semarnat will be the ones in charge of everything.