Mexico.- Mazatlan FC is going through one of its worst streaks since they arrived at the MX Leaguethe youngest Mexican soccer team has reaped bad results in recent months where they have not been able to win a game and not only in this tournament but since last season making their bad step bigger that they have already begun to give issues.

As far as the Closing 2023 The team has played a total of 8 games, of which 7 have been lost and one more tied, they have only been able to score 1 point out of 24 played. But that bad streak is not from this tournament since from the Apertura 2022 the results began to be complicated, losing and drawing.

The last time that Mazatlán FC won an official match in the Liga MX was on Matchday 13 of the Opening 2022 when they beat the Atlas team on September 7, 2022, since then 12 games have passed where there were 9 losses and 3 draws. Since that moment, the Sinaloan team has begun to fall in the quotient table where it is now located in 16th place, just where it would pay a fine.

This bad streak has the team in last place in the general table, with 1 point, 9 goals for and 22 against. Their streak at home is the one that has the most complicated thing where they have more than 4 losses, while on the visit is when they have been able to get points in their favour.