GS Sunday, February 26, 2023, 15:08



Former Prime Minister José María Aznar celebrated his 70th birthday this Saturday with a “private celebration” at the Teatro Real, which was attended by his family, close friends and PP colleagues, such as Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

The celebration took place just a week before the anniversary of Aznar’s victory in the 1996 general elections, with which he arrived at the Moncloa Palace for the first time. Some of the protagonists of that electoral victory that took place on March 3, 27 years ago, were at the party.

Aznar arrived at the place accompanied by his wife, the former mayor of Madrid Ana Botella. His children, José María Jr., Alonso and Ana with Alejandro Agag, as well as his grandchildren also attended.

Among the guests was Feijóo, who returned to Madrid from Santiago de Compostela. The leader of the PP went with his partner, Eva Cárdenas. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez Almeida, also entered the Teatro Real.

Amaia Amaia Salamanca. /



efe



Likewise, the ex-president of the Community of Madrid, Esperanza Aguirre, attended the celebration -with her bag hanging from her neck while wearing crutches-, the deputy of the PP Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo and ex-ministers of the party such as Alberto Ruiz Gallardón, Isabel Tocino, Ana Mato, Jaime Mayor Oreja, José María Michavila or Federico Trillo, among others, in addition to the former Vice President of the Government Francisco Álvarez Cascos.

The glamor note was given by the actress Amaia Salamanca, who attended with her husband, the businessman Rosauro Varo, and Nuria González Sánchez, wife of the businessman Fernando Fernández Tapias. Other guests were Pedro J. Ramírez and his partner, Cruz Sánchez de Lara, or former Mexican President Felipe Calderón.