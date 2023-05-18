In recent years, the Mexican teams opted to sell their transmission rights to pay television networkswhich experienced significant growth by betting on the cable system.

This led to each time they were transmitted fewer games on open televisionsince several teams decided to sell their rights to cable networks, as they did at the time striped and Xolos of Tijuana.

However, in recent months, teams like Rayados de Monterrey have not renewed their contract with Fox Sportsthe chain they joined in 2018. Now they will return to TUDN for the next season, according to Fernando Esquivel, a journalist for Televisa and Univisión. Although it will be exclusively for US territory, it is possible that in Mexico they will sell their rights to other television stations.

Rayados joins TUDN with the intention that some of their matches can be seen on open televisionand the name of the commentator who will narrate their meetings has already been revealed.

Another team that will also join TUDN are the Xolos de Tijuanawho have been in TV Azteca and Fox Sports. Currently, they are in talks to assign the transmission rights for both open television and USA.