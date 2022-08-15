America has two wins in a row in the 2022 Apertura and the team from Ferdinand Ortiz begins to show a different face from the one seen at the beginning of the tournament. However, in this week’s doubleheader they will have a couple of tough challenges against Pachuca and Blue Cross.

In the case of the Machine, the Eagles can take advantage of the bad moment that the team of the Noria. Not so with the Tuzos, who despite having a pending match remain among the top 4 in the standings and have also been the “bogeyman” of America in recent tournaments.

In the Guardians 2021 and in the Clausura 2022, Pachuca coincided with the team from Coapa in the Liguilla and on both occasions eliminated them thanks to a good result in the Hidalgo Stadium. In the first tournament, the two teams met in the quarterfinals and in the first leg the Tuzos won 3-1.

Although in the second leg they lost 4-2 at the Azteca Stadium, back then the away goal still counted, so the Tuzos, with Paul Pezzolano on the bench, they eliminated America, which at that time was still under the technical direction of Santiago Solari.

Those of Coapa received their opportunity for revenge in the past Closure 2022in which they coincided again at the Fiesta Grande with Pachuca, leader in the regular phase. In that tournament the teams met in the semifinals, and after a one-goal draw at the colossus of Santa Úrsula, the Hidalguenses thrashed 3-0 at home.

William Almada He was already leading the Tuzos at that time and Ortiz with the Azulcremas, so now the Bella Airosa will try to repeat the dose. In fact, Pachuca does not lose against America at home for two years and in general they have 15 games without defeat at home with Almada, so they have plenty of arguments to keep the victory next Wednesday, August 17.