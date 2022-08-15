The third celebration of the Malaga Fair announced a livestock challenge. A bull with rags from Pallarés opened the bullring, which Paco Ureña speared in an outstanding way, very slowly to the veronica, finishing off with a stocking feet together, and in a galleo by chicuelinas. He wore out his horn in the two punches he attended from afar. He provided Ureña to Jiménez Fortes and began work with doubloons from below, to sign two good series with his right hand, finished off with panache with his chest, but he changed the animal for the worse. Ureña did not shy away from the risk despite the fact that the bull went to the body on the left side. He needed the pithing and saw his dedication recognized with the ovation.

The room, by Fuente Ymbro, was seriously messy from the start. He offered Ureña to the public a task that he wanted to start with statuary, but he got inside the bull looking for the bullfighter. Bull with danger, which Lorca stood up to, which he exposed too much, with no chance of victory. He was applauded, with the lackluster lot.

The second, by Fuente Ymbro, was not defined in the first thirds. Daniel Luque was firm but saw how he soon got bored at Fuente Ymbro. He was applauded. His second, from Pallarés, was a demanding bull, which Luque, skillfully, took out the bottom and killed with a great thrust. He asked his ear and greeted the applause.

He pushed and knocked down the third, from Pallarés, in the two punches he received. It was an encastado bull that put Ángel Tellez to the test, who nailed his shoes to sign notable naturals, and when the bullfighter was most dedicated, the bull threw him on his back. He continued bravely, back to nature, but did not sign with the sword. He went around the ring. The last one, from Fuente Ymbro, protested on the crutch. Tellez insisted, dull.