The departure of the Ecuadorian is almost a fact Michael Estrada of the Red Devils of Toluca and it is that the requirement at the moment for the team is the hiring of a defender, so the movement must be given, dismissing one of its foreigners.

As has been said since last week, Michael Estrada is one of the players that the Red Devils board will release in this Clausura 2022 tournament and thus give room to hire another foreigner.

From various media such as Superdeportivo and Fox Sports, indicate that the United States Major League Soccer is the main target for Michael Estrada. Specifically, DC United has been discussed as its main destination; however, another of the interested clubs would be Atlanta United, in addition to an undisclosed team.

At the moment the team D.C. United He has the advantage to get the services of the Ecuadorian player, only that it would be a loan with an option to buy, so Toluca would not recover any of the 3 million dollars they paid for the “Piña”, at least for now.

The Ecuadorian striker has several viable options to leave Mexican soccer and seek to regain his prominence in the mls, a developing league that is hosting many quality players.

With the Red Devils of Toluca he saw action in two seasons, where he accumulated 27 games played and scored eight goals. Already for this Clausura tournament, the new strategist, Ignacio Ambriz, no longer contemplates it among his plans.