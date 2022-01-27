His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired the meeting of the Council, which was held at the headquarters of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, appreciating, His Highness, the achievements achieved during the year 2021 that contributed to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global destination heading It has the world’s attention, as it is an exceptional year during which the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was embodied in overcoming challenges, creating opportunities, achieving ambitions and completing projects that confirm its leading position as a global city.

His Highness stressed, during the meeting, which was held at the DP World pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, that the achievements that have been made represent an impetus to continue giving and unify efforts to achieve promising goals, considering that the 2022 agenda is a new station from which the government starts towards new achievements.

His Highness said: “2022 will be the year of transformations, with a renewed vision based on leadership. This year will be full of achievements in various fields and fields, given the government agenda that will be implemented, targeting various vital sectors, anticipating future prospects, and in line with the inspiring vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. His Highness said: “Our success in dealing with the pandemic and organizing (Expo 2020 Dubai) contributed to the recovery of various sectors of the economy and the promotion of tourism.”

And in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and to complete the set of projects approved by His Highness, which fall within the fields of sustainability, preservation of the environment, development of quality of life and building a sustainable future, His Highness the President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, One of the most important integrated strategies in this field, His Highness said: “Today we approved the Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041 with a budget of 74.5 billion dirhams, to encourage innovation in managing, recycling and converting waste into energy, of which 70.5 billion dirhams is a direct contribution from the private sector to build a sustainable future. The private sector is our strategic partner to make Dubai a healthy and sustainable city, in accordance with the best international standards, with the cooperation of all segments of society.”

The strategy seeks to implement long-term projects over the next 20 years, by providing practical solutions to the environmental challenges facing the world, in line with the environmental objectives defined in the government’s agenda, and strengthening efforts and plans to enrich all vital fields and sectors.

The strategy also aims to implement best practices in the field of integrated waste management, and the strategy encourages all stakeholders, from the public and private sectors, to promote a culture of sorting waste produced from its sources, in addition to raising the rates and quality of recycled materials, thus providing a safe work environment to encourage promising investment and create New comprehensive competitive opportunities in the field of waste management and treatment in Dubai.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, praised the efforts made, which contributed to achieving remarkable economic growth in the Emirate of Dubai during the first nine months of 2021 in various major sectors, where the GDP growth rate reached 6.3%, parallel to the performance of major global economies, and driven by a qualitative leap. For the second quarter, which recorded a growth of 17.8% compared to the same period in 2020, which confirms Dubai’s success in dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic and its rapid recovery from its repercussions, and that trade openness in the emirate plays a pivotal role in enhancing economic performance, through The emirate’s ability to benefit from the developments of the global economy. During the meeting, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai also approved the agenda for the year 2022, which includes comprehensive development projects and initiatives, confirming Dubai’s continued efforts for global development and growth. The Social Development Sector empowers the various segments of society to advance the entire society and achieve happiness for all its children.

The agenda focuses on urban planning and infrastructure, which reflects the extent of development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai in the service sector, and contributes to enhancing the emirate’s attractiveness, as a tourist and investment destination, guaranteed by the security, safety and justice sectors, which the wise leadership has always given priority, because of its foundations and principles that are distinguished Dubai, in addition to environmental policies, which have taken an important place in the government agenda, with the aim of developing them to meet environmental challenges, to contribute to providing practical solutions to environmental challenges that the world shares in facing.

