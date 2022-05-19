This Thursday the Eagles of America host the Tuzos del Pachuca in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League and then we will let you know what the security operation that the authorities have implemented for the meeting will be like.

At the meeting of the security operation coordinated by the Commissioner of Liga MX, where the health authorities of Mexico City agreed on a capacity allowed for the meeting of 100 percent. In addition to the fact that, as already mentioned, based on the determination of the extraordinary meeting of owners on March 8, access to the visiting entertainment group will not be allowed.

These are the agreements reached at the meeting to determine the security operation for the first leg of the semifinals at the Azteca Stadium where the America receive the Pachuca.

Security elements in the vicinity of the Azteca Stadium / Jam Media

There will be about 1,900 elements between Auxiliary Police, Private Security, medical services, Civil Protection and supervisors for the application of operations inside and on the outskirts of the Azteca stadium.

As for the local animation group, the Ministry of Citizen Security will establish an operation to guard their arrival, filter their entry and coordinate their departure from the stadium.

The area for the visiting entertainment group will remain blocked and guarded by elements of the Auxiliary Police.

Blankets, rags, confetti, flares, smoke bombs, balloons will not be allowed into any of the entertainment groups.

The Protocol Against Discriminatory and Offensive Acts was reviewed. Agreeing that any person who is caught promoting acts of discrimination can be evicted from the property.

We recommend you read

The America receives Pachuca with the intention of taking advantage in the first leg of the semifinals in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX League to be able to face the return in a better way next Sunday, May 22 at the Hidalgo Stadium.