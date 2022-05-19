Since 1970, Japan has been presenting a strong increase in the aging of its population and a birth crisis that has been worrying the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of that country. Specialists predict that if this problem is not addressed, a labor crisis and a stagnation in economic growth can be generated.

About 30% of the population in Japan is over the age of 65.

One of the solutions that the Japanese government has put on the table has been to attract the youngest population to its oldest cities through work incentives and economic that encourage new generations to choose to build a life project in those territories.

Such is the case of the city of Chiba, located northeast of Tokyo, where the local government has implemented a plan to attract young couples under the age of 39 with a view to repopulating its suburbs and renewing the age of its inhabitants.

The measure, which will take effect from next month, will provide a subsidy of 3,000 yuan (1.8 million pesos) to every couple that dares to move to this city.

Although same-sex marriage is a prohibited practice in Japan, those LGBTQ people can also apply under the ‘Partnership System’, issued to recognize the union of couples belonging to the community.

“We’re hoping that the young couples potentially moving into these buildings will help businesses or fill the employment gaps that we’re seeing in this area,” Takeshi Tanikawa, deputy director of the city’s Buildings Management, told Vice World magazine. ‘.

The applicants will have to reside in the traditional ‘Danchi’, the name given to the residential complexes built by the government. and that are characteristic of post-war urban renewal plans.

According to data from the Chiba local administration, more than 36 percent of the residents of these buildings are older than 65 or close to 80.so some of these structures are being left empty, as their citizens die and the buildings are abandoned.

birth crisis

For more than 50 years, the population of Japan has been showing strong declines in its birth rates. This has generated that many of its territories are running out of inhabitants and producing what are colloquially called ‘ghost cities’, mainly in rural centers.

Osaka and Tokyo are the cities that most welcome rural population. However, they have also been affected by the birth crisis.

According to data from the Japanese National Population and Social Security Research Institute, this country could present a reduction of 88 million inhabitants for the year 2065. That is, a third of its current population, so the disappearance of 869 of the towns furthest from the big cities may occur if the birth crisis continues to increase.

In 2020 alone, and due to the coronavirus health emergency, Japan reached the lowest birth rate in its entire history, 840,832 births occurred that year, exceeding the figures for 2019, which held the record for the lowest birth rate since they were opened. records in 1899.

