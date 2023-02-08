The UNAM cougarsnow under the direction of Rafael River Bridge has exceeded expectations at the start of the Closing tournament 2023 of Liga MX, being located in the fifth position of the general table after five days.

This achievement is due to the ability to Raphael Bridge to organize a team that previously lacked cohesion. With this new stability, Pumas now have the opportunity to show their potential in the match against tigerswhich will be the biggest challenge for Bridge since his arrival at the club and which has elements of the stature of Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Gustavo del Petre.

However, to achieve a positive result, it is important to avoid indiscipline on the field, since in previous matches cougars has lost the chance to win due to red cards.

We recommend you read

Besides, cougars should be attentive to the presence of the French striker André-Pierre Gignac, who has stood out as a threat to the team. In general, the match against Tigres will be an excellent opportunity to demonstrate the true quality of the Pedregal team and consolidate itself as a competitive team in the MX League.