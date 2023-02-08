The presenter of Beasts has been engaged for years with a very famous fellow journalist

The first evening of the Italian Song Festival was attended by the beautiful Chiara Ferragni. In the second evening, however, the female protagonist changes alongside Amadeus and Gianni Morandi. Who is Francesca Fagnanithe co-host at Sanremo 2023 of the second appointment of the kermesse? And you also know who is her famous boyfriendjournalist like you?

Francesca Fagnani was born in Rome on November 25, 1978. She studied at the La Sapienza University of the capital, continuing after graduating with a PhD in Dantesque Philology. She also attended a year at New York University.

Come to work Rai “placing boxes“. Then the debut on television for the broadcast Annozero by Michele Santoro, as sent. After 20 years of hard work as a journalist, here is the broadcast of her all: Beasts, with truly one-of-a-kind interviews with famous people.

Annozero was definitely his springboard. Before arriving at Belve, in 2018 she was also the presenter of the program Il Prezzo, in which she interviewed young prisoners who had had to deal with organized crime.

Since 2018 he has been at the helm of Belve, first on Nove and then on Rai Due. The program features interviews with guests to whom it always asks what kind of beast they feel. We also saw her as a commentator on the Fourth Republic and Non è l’Arena. While in 2021 she joined Nicola Savino at Le Iene.

Who is Francesca Fagnani, the journalist who stole the heart of a famous colleague…

After discovering who Francesca Fagnani is, let’s also find out who her partner is. This is Enrico Mentana, with whom you have been in a relationship for about 10 years. The couple are childless and have no plans to marry, at least in the short term. She doesn’t rule it out entirely, but admits it’s not a priority.

He also said in a recent interview that he doesn’t believe in love forever. And that she didn’t want children for any particular reason: it just didn’t happen, but it’s not something she lacks.