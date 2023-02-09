The striker of the eagles of americaHenry Martín has proven to be an elite player on the field of play, which is reflected in his leadership in the table of the MX League and in its market value. According to the latest report of transfermrkt, issued on October 31, 2022, its market value is 6 million euroswhich is equal to 113 million pesos.

Henry Martin it has been at the top of its game, and its market value is a reflection of that. During the Opening 2022the striker accumulated 25 matches and he was very close to winning the scoring title, one of his clear objectives for that season. In addition, the cost of him has increased three times compared to that of the French attacker from tigers, André-Pierre Gignac.

The return of Henry Martin of the Qatar World Cup 2022 has increased its value in the market to 6 million eurosthanks to his impressive performance in the competition and the number of assists he made in the season.

This is three times what the French attacker of the UANL Tigers, André-Pierre Gignacat the moment, which is valued at €1.5 million.