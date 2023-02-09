Two US military vehicles apparently loaded with explosives and rockets collide on the A6. The highway must be completely closed.

Police officers cordon off Interstate 6 after US military transport trucks carrying tons of explosives and missiles crash into each other. Image: dpa

MUS military transporters loaded with tons of explosives and missiles crashed into each other on Autobahn 6 between Heilbronn and Nuremberg on Thursday. Four military personnel were injured – at least one of them seriously, according to a police spokesman. Two serious injuries were initially reported.

Although one of the vans caught fire, the dangerous cargo remained undamaged, according to police. The fire was quickly extinguished by the fire department. The A6 at Kirchberg an der Jagst was blocked in both directions. Miles of traffic jams formed.

The explosives should now be reloaded onto replacement vehicles. A police spokesman said that since no detonators were installed on them, there was no acute danger. The US Army vehicles were traveling in a convoy consisting of five vehicles in the direction of Nuremberg.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. It was still unclear how the accident happened. Traffic will be diverted.