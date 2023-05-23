Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The women’s category of Tijuana held an early qualification at the home of the Striped from Monterrey who took advantage of the expulsion of Monica Alvarado and being the last guest to the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX Femenil.

The two annotations of Friday in the hot stadium through the Americans: Angelina Hix and adyson willett They came to demand the pupils of Eve Mirror play a game without errors in the bbva stadium to overcome a negative result.

However, the mission turned ant-colored when the xolas of John Romo they gave a bucket of cold water after the aforementioned hairstyle Monica Alvarado (32′)who went from heroine to villain for leaving outnumbered Tijuana part of the first half and the rest of the second for cutting an obvious goal play reviewed by the VAR.

Tijuana took the lead on the scoreboard

Twitter Women’s Xolos

Rayadas submitted Xolas in the final part of the first half. Carlee Giammona tried before the exit of Alejandra Gutierrez but the ball whizzed past the left post. Daniela Solis (45+4′) he took care of waking up Steel giant with his shot inside the area in a good service from Diana Evangelist.

The draw kept things in place, two goals required Monterey to be semifinalist. Eve Mirror burned his cartridges correctly to overcome the result and incidentally sign a 6-1 and 6-3 global win with goals from Rebecca Bernal (69′), Desiree Monsiváis (80′, 85′), Daniela Solis (90′) and Aylin Avilez (90+2′).

The keys are already made to celebrate the semifinal the tournament for women. Striped from Monterrey (1) will face the Tuzas del Pachuca (5), while Tigres UANL (2) will be measured against Club America (3). Dates and times to be confirmed.