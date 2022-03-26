There is a hint of bitterness in the mouth, especially when you lose a pole by just 25 thousandths, but the awareness of having a fast and very competitive car on a track very different from that of Bahrain makes the Saudi qualifying very sweet for the Ferrari. In addition, if we add the fact of having the “wrong” Red Bull in front and the most feared one in the back, the picture is almost perfect.

Mattia Binotto he appeared very calm and relaxed at the end of a Saturday very full of emotions, especially after the tremendous bang of Schumacher who, in fact, is part of the Cavallino family as a reserve driver (together with Giovinazzi). The F1-75 continues to convince, adapting to a decidedly atypical and very fast citizen, in which the search for the ideal set-up is essential to achieve a good result.

“The difference is very small, a few thousandths. I think the first position could have been done, but it doesn’t matter. We are very happy to be second and third and even more to be competitive – the team principal of the Red team immediately underlined – On another track, other than Sakhir, we proved fast and it was what we expected. We have seen three circuits so far and the car has always performed well. We are happy, the F1-75 is a versatile car that can adapt well. The pilots are able to exploit it and it is a good starting point ”.

Binotto then focused on the increasingly defined duel with Red Bull: “Here they have chosen the most discharged configuration. We are faster in the corners, they are faster in the straights: I’m curious to see what will come out in the race. We will probably suffer less from tire degradation, but speed on the straight will certainly be an element that will benefit them. Here, however, we know anything can happen. Red flags, Safety Cars… It will be important not to make mistakes and try to take advantage of every opportunity ”.

An aspect of fundamental importance will be the strategies: “First of all the choice of tires, but also knowing how to react to situations – explained Binotto – We have two cars in front in the first and second row, they will have them too but the others are also in the race. We will have to be ready, reactive and concentrated ”.